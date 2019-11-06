Oesterle (head) won't suit up for Tuesday's game against the Flames.

Oesterle suffered a blow to the head from Edmonton's Zack Kassian in Monday's win over the Oilers, and the injury will keep him out Tuesday. Ilya Lyubushkin will fill into his place. Oesterle's next chance to crack the lineup is Thursday's home matchup against the Blue Jackets.

