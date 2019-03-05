Oesterle (upper body) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Ducks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Oesterle was "banged up" at practice Monday, forcing him to ultimately miss out on his 10th game of the campaign. He has improved dramatically in his first season with the Coyotes, racking up career-high marks in goals (six), assists (14) and games played (56). His improvement can be attributed to increased power-play time and a 9.8 shooting percentage. Jason Demers (knee) returns from an extended stay on IR to replace him in Tuesday's lineup.