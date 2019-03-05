Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Won't play Tuesday
Oesterle (upper body) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Ducks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Oesterle was "banged up" at practice Monday, forcing him to ultimately miss out on his 10th game of the campaign. He has improved dramatically in his first season with the Coyotes, racking up career-high marks in goals (six), assists (14) and games played (56). His improvement can be attributed to increased power-play time and a 9.8 shooting percentage. Jason Demers (knee) returns from an extended stay on IR to replace him in Tuesday's lineup.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Banged up at practice•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Inks two-year extension•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Posts two points•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Collects helper in losing effort•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Oesterle: Solid performance in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...