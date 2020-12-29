Schmaltz signed a professional tryout agreement with Arizona on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Schmaltz spent all of last season in the minors, suiting up in 43 games with AHL Toronto and AHL Bridgeport. With just five points in 42 career NHL games, the 27-year-old is a bit of a long shot to crack Arizona's big-league roster.
