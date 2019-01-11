The Kings dealt Weal to the Coyotes on Friday for a sixth-round pick and blueliner Jacob Graves.

With the Coyotes desperate for assistance up front following Brad Richardson's (upper body) placement on injured reserve, the Coyotes decided to look elsewhere for reinforcements rather than depleting the minor-league ranks. Weal should join the Coyotes for the weekend series in Canada, though he's not guaranteed to draw in.