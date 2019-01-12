Weal is on his way to Edmonton and is expected to debut Saturday against the Oilers, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Weal was traded from the Flyers to the Coyotes on Friday, giving the shorthanded Coyotes some extra depth up front for the weekend games in Canada. The team hasn't put out a projected lineup, but Weal seems a likely candidate to work on the fourth line.