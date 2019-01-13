Weal is expected to center a line with Clayton Keller and Christian Fischer during Saturday's game versus the Oilers, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

This will be Weal's debut with the Coyotes, and they're going to see how he works with the top six right away. Weal rarely played in this role with the Flyers, who traded him to the desert Friday, averaging just 13:57 and posting nine points in 28 games.