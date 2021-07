Korenar and a 2022 second-round pick were traded by the Sharks to Arizona in exchange for Adin Hill and a 2022 seventh-round pick Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Korenar drew into 10 games with the Sharks in 2020-21, going 3-5-0 while posting a 3.17 GAA and an .899 save percentage. The 23-year-old netminder will likely compete for the Coyotes' backup spot during next campaign's training camp.