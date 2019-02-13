Archibald tallied his sixth goal of the year in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Archibald fired four shots on goal in the contest. He now has a career-high six goals and six assists in 42 games this season. With Brad Richardson (upper body) out, Archibald has seen consistent fourth-line minutes. In his last six games, he has two goals and an assist. Most fantasy owners won't have a need for his services.