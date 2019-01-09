Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Away from team
Archibald is currently away from the team attending to a personal matter, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Archibald is currently with his wife who is expected to give birth to their child soon, so it's safe to assume he won't be available for Thursday's matchup with the Canucks. It remains to be seen if he'll rejoin the team in advance of Saturday's matchup with Edmonton.
More News
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Scores twice in comeback win•
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Eligible to return from suspension•
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Hit with two-game suspension•
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Facing supplemental discipline•
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Still sitting Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...