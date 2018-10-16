Archibald (lower body) will return to the lineup Tuesday against the Wild, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Archibald has been sidelined to begin the campaign due to a lower-body issue, but it appears he's ready to make his season debut Tuesday, replacing Mario Kempe. Considering he totaled just 11 points -- five goals and six assists -- over 39 contests last season, the 26-year-old forward can likely be avoided in most fantasy leagues.