Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Back in action Tuesday
Archibald (lower body) will return to the lineup Tuesday against the Wild, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Archibald has been sidelined to begin the campaign due to a lower-body issue, but it appears he's ready to make his season debut Tuesday, replacing Mario Kempe. Considering he totaled just 11 points -- five goals and six assists -- over 39 contests last season, the 26-year-old forward can likely be avoided in most fantasy leagues.
