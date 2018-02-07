Archibald recorded an assist and a shot through 10:59 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.

The 25-year-old winger now has a respectable three goals and five points through his past 12 contests, but he's also been a healthy scratch for three games during that span. Additionally, Archibald is locked into a depth role and doesn't project to receive offensive minutes moving forward. As a result, his fantasy value will likely remain limited.