The Penguins traded Archibald, Sean Maguire and a 2019 sixth-round pick to the Coyotes in exchange for Michael Leighton and a 2019 fourth-round pick Tuesday.

Archibald has appeared in 14 games with the Penguins since he was drafted by Pittsburgh in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, potting three goals over that span. Arizona already has a plethora of young talent up front, so it remains to be seen if Archibald will have a regular role with the Coyotes going forward, or if he'll spend most of his time with their AHL affiliate.