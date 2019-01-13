Archibald has rejoined the team and will play in Saturday's game versus the Oilers, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Archibald was excused from the team as he went to spend time with his wife and newborn child, but he's ready for action again. The 26-year-old winger is expected to slot onto the fourth line again. He rarely produces with just eight points in 29 games this season.