Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Draws into lineup Saturday
Archibald has rejoined the team and will play in Saturday's game versus the Oilers, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Archibald was excused from the team as he went to spend time with his wife and newborn child, but he's ready for action again. The 26-year-old winger is expected to slot onto the fourth line again. He rarely produces with just eight points in 29 games this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Away from team•
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Scores twice in comeback win•
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Eligible to return from suspension•
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Hit with two-game suspension•
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Facing supplemental discipline•
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...