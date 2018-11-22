Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Eligible to return from suspension
Having sat out Arizona's past two games, Archibald is eligible to return Friday against Colorado.
The 26-year-old was serving a two-game ban for an illegal check to the head of Nashville's Ryan Hartman. On the season, Archibald is without a point and holds a minus-1 rating in nine games.
