Archibald could receive a fine or suspension from the league for his hit on Ryan Hartman of the Predators on Thursday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Archibald appeared to make the head the primary point of contact, but the Department of Player Safety will certainly have the last say in the matter. The 25-year-old was put into the lineup over Dylan Strome on Thursday, so the two will likely be flipped if Archibald is given a ban.