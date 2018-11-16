Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Facing supplemental discipline
Archibald could receive a fine or suspension from the league for his hit on Ryan Hartman of the Predators on Thursday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Archibald appeared to make the head the primary point of contact, but the Department of Player Safety will certainly have the last say in the matter. The 25-year-old was put into the lineup over Dylan Strome on Thursday, so the two will likely be flipped if Archibald is given a ban.
More News
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Still sitting Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Game-time call•
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Finishes preseason with two apples•
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Posts career high in points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...