Archibald set up two goals over four preseason games.

The Penguins traded Archibald to the 'Yotes last December, and the blue-collar winger ended up averaging 12:04 of ice time through 39 games with the Coyotes. He also produced five goals, six assists and 77 hits over that span. While fantasy owners won't be champing at the bit waiting for the chance to draft Archibald, you might be able to catch lightning in a bottle with him in select DFS contests throughout the season.