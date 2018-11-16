Archibald has been suspended for two games for delivering an illegal check to the head of Nashville's Ryan Hartman during Thursday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Archibald only received a two-minute minor for the hit during Thursday's contest, which may have factored into the NHL Department of Player Safety's decision to hand him a multi-game suspension. The 26-year-old winger will be eligible to return next Friday against Colorado.