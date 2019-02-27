Archibald extended his point streak to four games with an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Panthers.

Archibald's career-best point streak was extended by his secondary apple on the game's first goal to Derek Stepan. While killing off penalties is Archibald's bread and butter, he's also known as a fiery competitor who brings a lot of energy up front, so we can see him remaining productive in his current top-six role at even strength.