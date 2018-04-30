Archibald scored five goals and tallied six assists in 2017-18, while averaging 12:04 of ice time in Arizona.

After spending his first two full seasons in Pittsburgh, Archibald was able to make the most of his time in the desert playing in 39 of the last 46 games of the season, and broke the double-digit point mark for the first time in his career. However, the 25-year-old was primarily used in a defensive role after being traded which certainly hurt his point production, evidenced as he just received 45.6 percent of his starts in the offensive zone, but was still able to pitch in 1.97 hits per game. Archibald will return for the final year of his contract, and although it seems unlikely he'll crack into the top-six forward group, a strong training camp could push him over the edge as Arizona isn't extremely deep at the position.