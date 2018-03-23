Archibald found twine in Thursday's 6-5 road loss to the Hurricanes.

This was Archie's fifth goal and 10th point of the season. At first glance, that doesn't seem like a tangible rate of production for the feisty competitor, but it looks much better when you consider that he's only appeared in 36 games between the Penguins and Coyotes. At any rate, he's probably toiling on the waiver wire in your fantasy league for the simple fact that he's cemented in a bottom-six role for Arizona.