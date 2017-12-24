Archibald was assessed a game misconduct penalty for getting in a fight with Nathan McKinnon in a 6-2 loss to Colorado.

Well, that's one way to make an impression for your new team. Archibald did contribute significant PIMs by posting 15 in the category, but most owners probably didn't benefit because that's his first contribution in any fantasy category this season. Odds are he'll have opportunities in Arizona, but he's not someone who belongs on a roster right now, given that he has just three points for his entire 15-game NHL career.