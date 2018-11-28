Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Scores twice in comeback win
Archibald scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Minnesota.
Archibald's second goal of the night (and season) wound up being the game-winner, coming at 8:39 of the third period. His first goal of 2018-19 was scored earlier in the third and cut Minnesota's lead to one. The 26-year-old winger now has three points in 10 games.
