Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Still sitting Saturday
Archibald (lower body) isn't listed on Arizona's roster for Saturday's matchup with the Sabres, suggesting that the injury will keep him out of the contest.
Archibald's return is imminent considering he was a game-time call for this one. Look for him to get back in the fold Tuesday in Minnesota.
More News
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Game-time call•
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Finishes preseason with two apples•
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Posts career high in points•
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Reaches double-digits in points•
-
Coyotes' Josh Archibald: Collects assist in loss to Jets•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...