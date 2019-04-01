Archibald ended a lengthy scoring draught Sunday night, scoring twice and adding an assist in the Coyotes' win over the Wild.

Archibald hadn't tallied so much as a point in 12 games prior to Sunday night, spending most of his time on the third line. He's received more ice time this year than in any other year of his career, and his 22 points is double his previous career high. He's out there mostly for defensive purposes, as illustrated by his 153 hits and 38 blocked shots.