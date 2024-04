Brown notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

Brown has four points over his last nine outings, by far his most productive stretch of the campaign. The veteran defenseman is at 10 points, 111 hits, 83 blocked shots, 75 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 50 contests overall. He's likely to finish the year in a third-pairing role.