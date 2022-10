Brown notched an assist, four blocked shots and three hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Brown helped out on the second of Shayne Gostisbehere's goals in the game. The assist was Brown's second point in six outings this season. He's seen top-four usage to begin his Coyotes tenure, adding a physical presence to the blue line. The 28-year-old has 17 hits, 15 blocked shots and four PIM so far, though he'd need to show more offense to be much of a factor in fantasy.