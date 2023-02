Brown (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Flames, Jenna Ortiz of The Arizona Republic reports.

Brown was hurt early in the contest, logging just 3:20 of ice time. It's unclear how he was injured, and he can be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game versus the Predators. If he can't play, the Coyotes will likely revert back to a six-defensemen lineup -- they've often used seven blueliners this season.