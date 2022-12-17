Brown logged an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Islanders.

Brown set up Nick Bjugstad's go-ahead goal at 9:09 of the second period. The 28-year-old Brown is finding more consistent playing time as the Coyotes continue to roll out seven-defensemen lineups -- he's played in seven of the last eight games. The defenseman is up to five points (three goals, two assists), 25 shots on net, 53 hits, 42 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 24 outings this season.