Brown notched an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Brown has been in the lineup for five straight games as the Coyotes have gone with seven defensemen. That lineup strategy may not last much longer with Troy Stecher (lower body) out long term and Matt Dumba (upper body) hurt in Monday's game, but the injuries could allow Brown to stay suited up. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from Brown -- he has four points, 42 blocked shots, 41 PIM, 34 hits, 22 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 25 appearances.