Brown signed a two-year contract with the Coyotes on Wednesday.

Brown drew into 52 games split between the Senators and the Bruins in 2021-22, collecting six helpers and 118 hits while averaging 14:13 of ice time over that span. The 28-year-old defender may take on a larger role with a rebuilding Arizona team in 2022-23, but he'll likely struggle to even surpass the 10-point mark.