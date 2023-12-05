Brown recorded an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-0 win over the Capitals.

Brown has earned two helpers over the last four games despite seeing a reduced role with the Coyotes running seven defensemen in the lineup. The 29-year-old is up to three points, 16 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 34 PIM and 26 hits through 17 appearances this season. With Sean Durzi's (lower body) status up in the air, Brown could continue to hold a spot in the lineup. The Coyotes may eventually have to choose between Brown and Michael Kesselring when the team is closer to full health.