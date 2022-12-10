Brown scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Brown tallied 23 seconds into the game. The 28-year-old blueliner appeared in six contests with the Bruins last season, but he didn't earn a point in his time with the club. This year, he's notched three goals, one assist, 25 shots on net, 48 hits, 47 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 21 outings. His goal Friday was his first point since Nov. 5, and he shouldn't be expected to add much offense.