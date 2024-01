Brown has been scratched for 11 straight games.

Brown had some steady playing time in November, but it dried up when the Coyotes' blue line got back to full health in mid-December. The 29-year-old will likely continue to sit out until there's an injury on the blue line or the Coyotes decide to cycle him in. He has just three points with 34 PIM, 31 hits, 40 blocked shots and 18 shots on net through 20 appearances.