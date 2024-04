Brown scored a goal, added three hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Brown has three goals this season, two of which have come over the last four games. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to a career-high nine points with 40 shots on net, 106 hits, 80 blocked shots, 75 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 48 appearances. The Coyotes aren't carrying any extra defensemen, so Brown's playing time appears safe to close out the campaign.