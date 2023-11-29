Brown notched an assist, two blocked shots and five PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Brown got into a fight with Tanner Jeannot in the first period and added an assist on Travis Boyd's goal in the second, which was the game-winner. The helper was Brown's first point in 10 contests. The 29-year-old defenseman has stayed in the lineup regularly of late with the Coyotes banged up on the blue line, but he's mostly been a physical presence. For the season, he's contributed two points, 30 PIM, 31 blocked shots, 21 hits, 14 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 14 appearances.