Brown notched an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Brown has played in three straight games after being scratched for five straight contests to begin February. The 30-year-old has displaced Travis Dermott from the lineup. Brown is up to six points, 27 shots on net, 53 hits, 53 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 31 outings. Even when he plays, he's limited to a third-pairing role, and he's generated too little offense to make a splash in fantasy.