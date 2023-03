Brown (undisclosed) is expected to rejoin the Coyotes on Monday when they take on the Oilers, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Brown will miss a sixth game Sunday, though he should rejoin the lineup Monday when Arizona hosts Edmonton. The 29-year-old Brown has four goals, three assists and a minus-14 rating in 60 games with the Coyotes this season. Michael Kesselring will fill in on the blueline again Sunday against Colorado.