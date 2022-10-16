Brown scored a goal and blocked six shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Brown played in six games with the Bruins after the trade deadline last year. The 28-year-old had six helpers in 46 contests with the Senators prior to the trade, and he was able to earn a one-year deal with the Coyotes in the offseason. Through two games this season, he's picked up eight blocked shots, five hits and two shots on goal, though a bottom-four role on a poor team will probably keep his scoring numbers down for much of the season.