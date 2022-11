Brown netted a goal in Saturday's 3-2 win against Washington.

Brown also contributed three hits and two blocks in 19:49 of ice time. He's a reliable source of blocks and hits, but he's not much of a scoring threat. He has two goals, three points, 29 blocks and 31 hits in 11 contests this season. He's already just one goal away from his career-high, which was set in 2019-20.