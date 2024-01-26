Brown notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Brown has two helpers over his last three games. He's starting to get more of a regular run in the lineup after seeing minimal ice time as a seventh defenseman early in January. Brown has five points, 48 blocked shots, 45 PIM, 41 hits and 23 shots on net through 27 outings. While he may stick in the lineup until Matt Dumba (upper body) returns, Brown is unlikely to see much more than bottom-four usage.