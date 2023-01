Brown has a minus-5 rating during his 18-game point drought.

Brown has consistently played in the Coyotes' seven-defensemen lineups, but during his slump, he's averaged just 12:00 of ice time per game. The 29-year-old has five points, 92 hits, 68 blocked shots, 35 PIM, 31 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 42 contests overall. With the limited ice time and lack of offense, he's not an option for most fantasy managers.