Brown scored a goal, blocked two shots, added four PIM and went plus-3 in Monday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Brown's goal at 13:53 of the first period stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old defenseman has played sporadically to start the year -- he's been in the lineup for the last two games while Travis Dermott (illness) is out. Brown has added 12 blocked shots, nine hits, two shots on net and a plus-1 rating. When he plays, he's likely to be on the third pairing.