Brown scored a goal on three shots, doled out eight hits, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Brown put the Coyotes up 6-4 in the third period with the fifth of the team's six goals in a frenetic final frame. He has two points over his last four contests, an unusually productive run for the defenseman. Brown's at eight points, 91 hits, 74 blocked shots, 73 PIM and 37 shots on net through 45 appearances. If he can earn one more point, he'll set a career high despite his limited third-pairing role.