Doan notched an assist in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Rangers.

For the first time in his three NHL games, Doan wasn't the star of the Coyotes' offense. He's still earned five points and 12 shots on net over those contests, but the Rangers' defense was always going to present more of a challenge than the Predators or Blue Jackets. Doan should continue to see middle-six usage as the Coyotes give him a taste of the NHL down the stretch.