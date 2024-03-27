Doan scored two goals on six shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Doan scored a pair of go-ahead goals for the Coyotes, with the second one standing as the game-winner. The son of Coyotes legend Shane Doan is already off to a fantastic start after his NHL debut, which makes it seem likely he'll get a longer look with the big club down the stretch. He had 46 points over 62 AHL contests prior to his promotion, so he should be able to provide a scoring touch from a bottom-six role.