Doan was recalled from AHL Tucson on Sunday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Doan, the son of longtime Coyotes captain Shane Doan, was a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Doan has tallied 26 goals and 46 points through 62 AHL contests. The 22-year-old is expected to make his NHL debut Tuesday against Columbus.