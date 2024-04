Doan scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

Doan has three points over his last two games, rebounding from a recent run of three scoreless outings. The 22-year-old winger is up to five goals, four assists, 23 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through his first 10 NHL appearances. He's seen relatively sheltered bottom-six minutes and almost no power-play time, so it's unlikely he can sustain that scoring pace over a full season in 2024-25.