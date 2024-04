Doan scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Doan's third-period tally sparked a six-goal rally for the Coyotes. His tally was the first in a span of 1:07 that turned the game from a three-goal deficit to tied at 4-4. Doan has three goals, three assists, 15 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through his first five NHL contests while seeing bottom-six minutes.