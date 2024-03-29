Doan notched a pair of assists, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Predators.

Doan set up Jack McBain in the first period and also fed Matias Maccelli for an empty-netter in the third. With two goals, two assists, 11 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through two appearances, Doan has quickly made a statement on his NHL readiness. The 22-year-old is seeing sheltered bottom-six minutes for now, allowing him to focus on contributing offense in his first taste of NHL action.