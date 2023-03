Doan signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes on Thursday.

Doan played two years at Arizona State, recording 75 points in 74 appearances with the Sun Devils. The winger, son of Coyotes legend Shane Doan, will begin his professional career with AHL Tucson for the remainder of this season, and he'll likely see some time there in 2023-24 as well.